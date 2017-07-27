Liverpool are demanding a world record £133.7m [€150m,$175.7m] from Barcelona for playmaker Philippe Coutinho as the club desperately try to keep the Brazil international from leaving Anfield.

Sport claims the Reds have attempted to fend off any interest from Barca and Paris Saint-Germain, who are also believed to be interested, by setting an astronomical asking price for the player.

Barcelona believe Coutinho is worth €80m (£71.3m, $93.7m) but will need to increase their own valuation to push through a deal which is expected to follow Neymar's move to PSG.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, officials representing the La Liga giants have travelled to England to negotiate with Liverpool. It is believed the 25-year-old is keen on making the switch after four-and-a-half years in the Premier League. Barcelona's delegation of technical secretary Robert Fernandez, director of professional sports Albert Soler and the director of football Raúl Sanllehí are under pressure to complete the deal after a lacklustre summer transfer window during which just three players have arrived.

Ernesto Valverde is keen on bringing the former Inter Milan midfielder to the club as he seeks to bolster his squad ahead of his first season in charge, having taken over from Luis Enrique who left at the end of the last campaign.

Jurgen Klopp is adamant Liverpool's prized asset is not for sale as the club look to build on qualifying for the Champions League for just the second time eight seasons. Barca have already seen an opening bid of €72m (£64.1m, $84.3m) turned down but their interest is not expected to relent.

Catalan radio station RAC1 believes however that Coutinho has informed Liverpool and Klopp of his desire to leave for Barcelona. Valverde's side are set to be met with firm resistance in their pursuit with the Merseysiders having lost Luis Suarez to the five-time European Cup winners in 2014 and are unwilling to see another star name move to the Nou Camp.