Neymar is urging Paris Saint-Germain to sign Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho or Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez to join him in the French capital. The Brazil international is on the brink of completing a world-record move to PSG from Barcelona, a transfer that would send shockwaves across world football.

Brazilian publication Esporte Interactivo reported last week that a £195m (€218.5m) deal was in place for PSG to sign Neymar from Barca this summer. Talks between the player's father and club officials are since said to have taken place, though negotiations are at this stage no closer to being finalised.

La Parisien now understands that upon accepting a move to PSG, Neymar has outlined who he would like to see join him at the Ligue 1 giants. Among those players is Liverpool playmaker Coutinho, who is described as a "long-time friend" by the French publication, though he would not be available for anything below €90m [£80m].

The Rio 2016 Olympic champion with Brazil is understood to have accepted that signing Coutinho, who is said to be key to Neymar leaving Barcelona with the Catalan giants having lined him up as a replacement, could be difficult. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has steadfastly denied that Coutinho is for sale, however speculation that he will leave Merseyside this summer is gathering pace.

Instead, Neymar has endorsed PSG's pursuit of Arsenal's Sanchez, who he considers as the best alternative if attempts to sign Coutinho do indeed fail. The Chile international also appears destined to leave the Premier League this summer, having entered the final 12 months of his contract at The Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is hopeful of keeping Sanchez beyond the end of the summer transfer window, but should the club be tested with a big-money offer then is departure appears inevitable. Bayern Munich and Manchester City have been linked with moves for the 28-year-old, though The Guardian understands he is poised to move to France in a deal worth £45m.

While Barcelona appear to have put provisions in place for the exit of Neymar, Arsenal and Liverpool's preparations for the new Premier League could threaten to descend into chaos should their leading players depart with barely a month of the summer transfer window remaining.

Sanchez was the only player in England's top flight to go into double-figures for goals and assists last term, scoring 24 and making 10 for fifth-place Arsenal. Coutinho was equaled as important for Liverpool as they secured Champions League qualification ahead of the Gunners, helped by 13 goals and seven assists by the former Inter Milan midfielder.