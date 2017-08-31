Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog.

Denis Suarez has appeared to confirm that he is set to remain at Barcelona one more season following recent speculations linking him a late move to Napoli or Tottenham Hotspur. The Spaniard has dropped the hint on his Twitter account by posting a picture of himself celebrating a goal in the Catalans shirt and writing: 'For more moments like this."

The message comes after on Wednesday (30 August) Spanish publication Sport already reported that the 23-year-old midfielder had turned down offers from Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli in order to fulfil his dream of succeeding at Barcelona.

Tottenham and Napoli were already linked with Suarez last summer following an impressive spell at Villarreal. However, Barcelona decided instead to activate an option to get him back after having originally signed him from the Manchester City academy back in the summer of 2013.

Sport said on Wednesday that both Tottenham and Napoli had revived the interest in the Spaniard in recent days with the hope of convincing him to leave Barcelona before the transfer window closes on 31 August.

Mundo Deportivo added that the Serie A side were offering €30m (£27.6, $35.5m) to Barcelona to complete his signing – only €20m less than his €50m release clause.

However, the Spanish publication anticipate that Suarez will snub the overtures of Tottenham and Napoli to stay at the Nou Camp.

Suarez himself has now appeared to confirm those information with a telling message on Twitter.

"For more moments like this. #forçaBarça," Suarez wrote with a picture of himself celebrating a goal in the Barcelona shirt.

Earlier in June Suarez said that he wanted to stay at Barcelona after having been told that he featured in Valverde's plans ahead of the coming season.

"No [I won't leave]. Next year I will be at Barcelona because the club have told me so. I have been told that next season is very important for me and with the change of the manager anything can happen," Suarez said.

"It is true that there are rumours [about other clubs interested in my services], but no-one has contacted me. I will be at Barcelona next year. The club have communicated that to me and I want to continue because my goal is to succeed here.

"I've asked some [Spain Under-21] teammates like Inaki Williams and Kepa [Arrizabalaga] about Valverde and they speak highly of him. [Roberto] Soldado, who played under him at Valencia, also told me really good things about him. I hope we do well with him."