Barcelona outcast Cristian Tello is reportedly set to complete a move to Real Betis on a season-long loan. Negotiations between the player and the Andalusian side are said to "very advanced" and Estadio Deportivo claims an agreement between the clubs should be completed soon.

Tello, 25, made an impressive breakthrough into the Barcelona first team during the 2012-13 campaign after being promoted from the second team by Pep Guardiola.

However, the Spanish international winger saw his playing time restricted in the following season and in the summer of 2014 he agreed a loan move to Porto to reunite with his former U21 national coach, Julen Lopetegui.

The pacy winger had a good start to the life at the Estádio do Dragão but in January 2016 decided to break the agreement with the Portuguese side following the dismissal of the current Spanish national team boss.

Tello was consequently sent on loan to Fiorentina for the remaining of the 2015-16 season and last summer Barcelona agreed to extend his spell at the Italian side for one more season.

The Spaniard enjoyed a productive spell in Serie A, scoring four goals and providing eight assists in 42 appearances.

Earlier this month his agent suggested he could have the chance to prove himself at Barcelona in the upcoming season following the arrival of new manager Ernesto Valverde.

"We will have to assess everything but Tello could even continue at Barcelona. He has a contract until 2018," Josep Orobitg said to Tuttomercatoweb. "The player belongs to Barça. We're talking with Fiorentina but also with other clubs. There are several options for his future."

However, Estadio Deportivo reports that Tello is now ready to move on loan to Betis.

The Andalucian publication claims "sources close to the player" have confirmed negotiations between Tello and Betis are advanced.

Betis are now also negotiating the terms of the loan with Barcelona but Estadio Deportivo suggests that the agreement between the clubs "shouldn't be delayed".