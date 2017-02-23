Barcelona are targeting Tottenham defender Kyle Walker as they look to find a solution for their troublesome right-back spot. The Catalan giants failed to replace mercurial Brazilian Dani Alves in the summer and have identified Walker as one of the candidates to replace the Juventus veteran.

The Spanish giants are also interested in luring Arsenal's Hector Bellerin back to the Camp Nou at the end of the season but The Evening Standard claims Barcelona are huge admirers of Walker, who has developed into one of the best right-backs in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino.

England international Walker is a mainstay in Tottenham's starting line-up and has missed just one match in the Premier League this season. The 26-year-old has a wealth of suitors interested in prising him away from White Hart Lane and is not the only Spurs full-back that is being monitored by some of Europe's top clubs in recent months.

Danny Rose has been heavily linked with a move away from north London with Manchester United and Manchester City keen on obtaining the former Sunderland loanee's signature. Reports earlier in the season suggested that both Manchester clubs were keen to do a £60m ($75m) deal to bring Rose and Walker to The Etihad Stadium or Old Trafford respectively, but Tottenham have no interest in letting two of their most coveted stars leave.

Barcelona were keen to bolster their right-back options before Aleix Vidal suffered an horrific ankle injury a couple of weeks ago. Midfielder Sergi Roberto has deputised in the position admirably in recent seasons but Barcelona need a specialist right-back to give balance at Camp Nou. As well as Walker, the Blaugrana are tracking Villarreal's Mario Gaspar and Monaco's Djibril Sidibe.

Walker recently signed a five-year deal worth £70,000-a-week with Tottenham and is happy with life in north London, though he does harbour ambitions of playing regular Champions League football. The Barcelona target's immediate focus is on Europa League matters, though, and he will hope to help Tottenham emerge victorious over Belgian giants Gent in the second leg of their last-32 tie at Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening.