Napoli have turned down a €60m (£55m) bid from Barcelona for Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne, according to reports in Italy.

Following Neymar's £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain the Catalan giants are desperate to bring in more firepower as they aim to climb their way back to the summit of Spanish football.

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are the club's two targets to fill the void left by the Brazilian but so far Barcelona have seen their bids for both players rejected by Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Barcelona temporarily sought out an alternative for one of those players in Insigne, making a bid for the 26-year-old just a few days ago only to be met with stern resistance by Napoli.

The Serie A side reportedly told Barcelona officials they have no need or desire to listen to offers for one of their prized assets, with the Spanish giants now shifting their full attention back to deals for Coutinho and Dembele.

Barcelona were soundly beaten by arch-rivals Real Madrid in the first-leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday (13 June), a result that served as a loud wake-up call for the club's board to reinvest the £198m received from the Neymar deal.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets led calls from the dressing room for the squad to be strengthened ahead of the start of the new La Liga campaign this weekend, a message that has now been heard loud and clear, according to SPORT. The Catalan-based publication reports Barcelona plan to significantly step up their attempts to bring both Coutinho and Dembele to the club and want both players signed before their La Liga campaign gets underway against Real Betis on Sunday.

The club have completed a deal for former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande for €40m, but Barcelona supporters will be expecting more inspired signings before the transfer window closes.