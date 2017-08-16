Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Spanish Super Cup second leg against Barcelona on Wednesday night (16 August) after Real Madrid's appeal against his sending off in the Sunday's first leg was rejected by the Spanish Football Federation.

The Ballon D'or winner came on in the 60th minute of the game to help Los Blancos to secure a 3-1 advantage at the Nou Camp, scoring Real's second goal. However, he was booked for removing his shirt to celebrate and received a second yellow two minutes later for diving in the area.

The Portugal international was automatically ruled out for the second-leg clash against Barcelona due to the dismissal and was later hit with a further four game-ban for shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea after he was shown the second yellow card.

Real appealed the decision after Zidane said in the post-match press conference that Ronaldo's second yellow card for diving was "ludicrous".

Los Blancos were aware that the four-game ban was likely to be upheld as it is the minimum suspension in Spain for shoving a referee. Yet, Zidane was still hopeful that the second yellow card could be overturned to have Ronaldo available for the second-leg against Barcelona.

However, the Spanish Football Federation appeals committee has decided to uphold the entire five-game ban.

Ronaldo will thus miss the second leg against Barcelona on Wednesday night but also the first four La Liga games of the season against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

Real starlet Jesus Vallejo is also likely miss the visit of Catalans through injury but Zidane will recall Luka Modric after the Croatia international missed the first leg due to suspension.

Meanwhile, Marca is reporting the manager Zidane could also be fined for questioning the decision made by the Spanish Football Federation during a press conference held ahead of the second-leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

Zidane expressed his anger with Ronaldo's ban and even suggested that there is a campaign against Real.

"I am and we are very upset. I'm not going to get involved with the referees but, after what happened, to think that he'll not play for five games, makes you think that something is going on there. It's too long for him. I've been very clear in my response. What happened happened, but when you look at the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has got five matches, you have to admit that it's a lot," Zidane said in the press conference on Tuesday (15 August).

"I hope that when the disciplinary committee meet , they look at it thoroughly. I'm upset that he's been suspended for five games after what happened. I don't know what's going to happen. I'm telling you how I feel after watching the match again. How is it not going to bother me. I don't interfere with the work of the referee, we can all make mistakes, but it's annoying that he's got five games after what happened,"

"Everyone can have their opinion but Cristiano Ronaldo is upset because he wants to play and when he doesn't play he's not happy, I hope they've not got something against Cristiano Ronaldo and people do their job with integrity. We're upset that we are not going to have him with us for a long time. We'll wait to see what happens tomorrow. The disciplinary committee is going to meet tomorrow and after that we'll see what we're going to do".