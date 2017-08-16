Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic has dismissed latest reports linking him with a move to Liverpool and insists he is happy at the Bundesliga.

Jurgen Klopp is a firm admirer of the 18-year-old United States international who began making inroads on the Dortmund first-team after the German coach left the club for Merseyside in 2015. Liverpool attempted to bring the versatile attacker to Anfield last year, a move the player rejected in order to continue his development in Germany.

With Barcelona still hopeful of prising Philippe Coutinho away this summer, reports in July suggested Klopp could once again turn to Pulisic to replace the Brazilian.

But the American has once again insisted he is not thinking about a move away from the Westfalenstadion. "Yes, I have read that as well," Pulisic told Sport Bild when asked about fresh reports linking him with Liverpool. "What can I say? I am focused on the start of the season.

"I'll lay it on the line for you. I am not thinking about changing clubs. After all, I only signed a new deal through to 2020 in January. I am very happy at Dortmund."

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini and Jean-Michael Seri of Nice has also been linked with the job of filling the void left by Coutinho should he complete a move to Barcelona before the transfer window closes.

Last week, Barcelona lodged a £90m bid for the former Inter Milan schemer, a bid turned down by the Premier League side. Days later, club owners Fenway Sports Group released a statement insisting no offers will be considered for the playmaker, only for Coutinho to hand in a transfer request just three hours later.

Klopp has insisted nothing has changed as far as the player's future at the club is concerned, but Barcelona remain confident of striking a deal, possibly as early as this week, according to latest reports from the Catalan press.

Flush with cash after Neymar's £198m to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are hopeful of signing both Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele before the transfer window closes. According to the Daily Record, Liverpool are prepared to do business with the La Liga giants, but have priced the player at £137m.