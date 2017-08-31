Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has handed Uruguay an unexpected injury boost after receiving medical clearance ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Argentina (31 August) and Paraguay (5 September).

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants have also confirmed that Douglas Pereira missed the Thursday's training session after being granted a special permission to negotiate his departure from the Nou Camp – amid reports saying that the 27-year-old defender is set to agree a loan move to Benfica.

Suarez suffered a knee injury on 16 August during the Catalans' 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

Scans underwent a day later confirmed the worst fears for Barcelona fans, with the player being ruled out for around four weeks.

"Luis Suárez will be out of action for around four weeks. Tests carried out on Thursday morning confirm that the Uruguayan has a distension in the posterior articular capsule in his right knee picked up in the second half of the Clásico on Wednesday in the Santiago Bernabéu," Barcelona said then.

The former Liverpool star thus missed the following La Liga wins over Betis and Alaves and was also expected to be out for the Uruguay international against Argentina and Paraguay.

But the recovery has been way ahead of the schedule and Barcelona have confirmed that the striker is ready to play for Uruguay when his national team face Lionel Messi and Co on Friday night.

"Luis Suárez has been given the all clear on Thursday as he completes his recovery from the injury to his right knee. The Club's medical services and he Uruguayan Football Association worked together to help the striker get match fit again," Barcelona said in an official statement.

"Barça's number '9' sustained his injury in the return leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. This kept him out of the first two league matches of the season against Betis and Aláves. The blaugrana is with his national team now and he will face Leo Messi and Mascherano's Argentina side in the Russia 2018 qualifiers."

Meanwhile, the rest of Barcelona players who are not on international duty made a training session on Thursday morning to continue the preparations for the upcoming derby against Espanyol on 9 September.

However, the club said that Douglas was not in the workout with reports in Spain claiming that the right-back is expected to complete a loan move to Benfica before the transfer window closes.

"The venue for the Thursday session was the less familiar surroundings of pitch three, with Douglas absent after receiving special dispensation to sort out his future," Barcelona added.

"With Ter Stegen and Jasper Cillessen both away, reserve team goalkeepers Iñaki Peña and Sergi Puig were drafted in to help out."