Barcelona striker Neymar has quashed rumours linking him with a move abroad in the summer and insists that he is happy at the club where he just experienced his best season of late. There have been reports that Paris Saint-Germain are planning a humongous offer to get the striker to France while Manchester United have also been linked with a move.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, the Brazilian has revealed that he wants to build on his brilliant season with the Catalans and make further memories at the club. The 25-year-old signed a new contract with the Catalans until 2021 only last October and the club have announced again that they are totally committed to not selling their marquee star in the foreseeable future.

The 25-year-old has scored 24 goals and assisted 24 in all competitions for club and country last season, making him one of the most coveted figures in world football at the moment. He signed for the Catalans from Santos in 2013 and has been an integral figure in winning two La Liga titles with Barcelona along with a Champions League Trophy.

"The last one was my best season in Barcelona. I am very adapted to the city, the club and I am happy here. That is reflected on the performance of an athlete," Neymar told Goal on Tuesday (18 July) when asked about his predicament.

"It was the season where I felt more comfortable, even though we did not win the titles we would have wanted. We played great games and lived incredible moments. Now, we need to work for the 2017-18 season so it will be even more positive individually and as a group," he added.

The Catalans have already strengthened the back-line and the attack with the additions of Nelson Semedo and Gerard Deulofeu. They are now looking out for a midfielder and are heavily linked with a move for PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and are also on the lookout for Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho.