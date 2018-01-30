Aleix Vidal's proposed transfer from Barcelona to AS Roma could be back on ahead of the final day of the January transfer window after the Serie A giants managed to keep Edin Dzeko out of Chelsea's clutches.

Earlier this week, Mundo Deportivo reported that Roma were waiting for a final solution over Dzeko's future before stepping up negotiations for Vidal.

The Italians have limited financial resources and it was claimed that if they sold the former Manchester City striker to Chelsea, they would focus all their attention on signing a new striker to replace him ahead of the second half of the season.

But the Spanish publication anticipated that if Dzeko were to remain at the Stadio Olimpico, Roma would not have to sign another number nine and would instead try to bolster their flanks with Barcelona wing-back Vidal.

And now Mundo Deportivo says that Vidal's move to the Italian giants is "closer" after on Monday [29 January] it emerged that Chelsea have given up on Dzeko after failing to make a breakthrough in the negotiations to sign him over the weekend.

The report says that Roma sporting director Monchi has earmarked Vidal's signing as his new priority after last week he admitted his admiration for the Barcelona wing-back.

"I need to work a lot to win the fans over and what I've done already doesn't count for anything as I'm working on making this Roma side even better. [Vidal] is a lad who I had at Sevilla and he's a great player, but he is owned by Barcelona," Monchi told Mediaset.

"We are working on [making some signings], but nobody has left us yet. There is a week left before the end of the transfer window and we are working on finding something which could improve the squad."

Monchi signed Vidal while serving as Sevilla's sporting director in 2014 when the player was at Almeria.

Vidal had already previously been linked with a return to Sevilla but Mundo Deportivo has insisted in recent days that he will only consider leaving Barcelona to reunite with Monchi at Roma.

Earlier this week, Sevilla completed the signing of Miguel Layon from Porto to cover the right-back position after failing to agree terms with Barcelona for Vidal.

Gerard Deulofeu, Javier Mascherano, Arda Turan and Rafinha Alcantara have already left the Nou Camp this month to make space for Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mian and it has been said that the Catalans are not ready to let other player go unless a lucrative offer arrives before Wednesday's deadline.