Were you happy with the way How I Met Your Mother ended? Alyson Hannigan, who played Lily Aldrin, on the CBS show, thought it was too fast paced and that Barney and Robin's wedding made no sense.

Hannigan, in an interview with News.com.au spoke, about HTMYM finale and revealed, "It just seemed too quick. Obviously it was a tear-jerker, but with all the stuff that got cut out it was too fast ... like 'OK, now we're going to find out the mum's dead, then suddenly, OK — he's with Robin now', and you're just like, 'wait, what happened?!'"

The American Pie actor also said she didn't think Barney should have gotten married to Robin. She was quoted as saying, "I liked Barney and Robin. But in my heart, I always wanted her with Ted. I just feel they [Barney and Robin] shouldn't have gotten married."

How I Met Your Mother finale episode aired on 31 March, wherein fans learned that "the mother," aka Tracy McConnell –Ted had been referencing throughout nine seasons –had died of an illness six years before he told the story to his kids.

We also found out that Robin and Barney divorced about three years after getting married, and Barney has gone back to his playboy ways and has eventually fathered a baby girl named Ellie. Becoming a father changes Barney and makes him a better person. Lilly and Marshall welcome a third child.

The finale ended when Ted's children convince him to ask Robin out on a date, as the show comes full circle, with Ted showing up at Robin's place with the blue French horn.

Josh Radnor, who played Ted Mosby, spoke to HuffPost in 2016, about fans' outrage about the finale. He told the outlet, "If Ted and Tracy walked off into the sunset together, I think people would have called it a soft or sentimental ending, or that it was a fairy tale. But something about "How I Met Your Mother" was it always upended your expectations, it always made you cry, it always was not what you thought it was. So I think it was in keeping with the DNA for the show. And my suspicion is that it will age pretty well, so let's talk in 10 years and see what people think."