The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons gave a shout out to his "hardest working" mother, Judy Parsons and sister, Julie, with an adorable post on Instagram.

The Emmy-winning actor posted a photo of his mother and sister sitting on a bench against the backdrop of Mittelstädt Elementary School, an elementary school in Texas. Alongside the photo he wrote, "Congrats to my mom and my sister, two of the hardest working, most devoted teachers one could ever know. Today they cleaned the final files and books out of the first-grade classroom they have shared for 11 years as they both retire from the teaching field."

He continued, "My mom taught for 41 years in total, my sister for 19. They touched literally thousands and thousands of young minds and the hearts of those children's families and, even though they won't be in the classroom anymore, the work they did lives on in all those people."

The actor concluded the tribute by adding that he is proud of both of them. "I am very proud of both of them. And so happy for them, too! Now go get margaritas, both of you!"

Parsons, who plays quirky physicist Sheldon Cooper on the hit CBS sitcom, married his long-time partner Todd Spiewak at the Rainbow Room in New York on 13 May 2017. Opening up about the nuptials, he told Extra in May, "It was fantastic ... much more fun than I thought it would be. I wasn't too nervous, [it was] just a lot to organize and I thought, 'Well, this will be sort of fun ... Let's get through this,' then it was all fun."

The 44-year-old actor also revealed that he caught a cold after the wedding day. Parsons was quoted as saying, "It was the latest I stayed up in many years. I'll be honest with you — I'm still paying for it. I got a cold, I was at the doctor earlier and got antibiotics."