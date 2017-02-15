Lucas Perez has failed to travel to Germany with the Arsenal squad for their last-16 Champions League clash against Bayern Munich after picking up a minor hamstring injury.

The Spaniard missed training on Tuesday (14 February), and according to the Mirror, will join the likes of Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey on the sidelines as the Gunners face one of their biggest tests of the season. Perez has struggled to nail down a regular place in the first-team following his arrival in the summer, but has impressed every time he has played.

The 28-year-old has scored seven goals and set up a further six in his 18 appearances in all competitions. He has struggled with minor injuriesduring the course of the season, and Arsene Wenger will be hoping that it is a short spell again this time around.

Arsene Wenger's team are on a poor run of form and a win against the Bavarian giants will go a long way in restoring some of the confidence that has eroded over the past few weeks after back-to-back losses to Watford and Chelsea in the Premier League. Mesut Ozil's place in the starting XI has been questioned leading up to the game, after the German's poor display in recent weeks.

The Frenchman however has hinted that the former Real Madrid star will continue in his attacking midfield role at the Allianz Arena, after revealing that he is "highly focused" and knows the way in which the team needs to play. Wenger also praised Shkodran Mustafi, who is also returning to his homeland for the first time since arriving at the Emirates in the summer. The German defender has been a mainstay in the Arsenal defence since his first start and has formed a strong partnership with Laurent Koscielny.

"I have no doubt that we play in Germany and Ozil is highly focused to have a good performance," Wenger said ahead of their clash against Bayern, as quoted on Arsenal's official site.

"I'm pleased with both [Ozil and Mustafi]. They have a very good attitude and approach, which German players often have. [I'm satisfied] with their performances too. Mustafi has brought us a lot of stability - he's strong in the challenges and has developed.

"Ozil has played here for a few years and perfectly knows our team and the way we want to play in every game. I think for both this will be an important game," the French coach explained.