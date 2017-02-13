Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of their Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening (15 February) after Xabi Alonso limped out of training on Monday with a knee injury. The Spaniard appeared to be in some discomfort and is now a major doubt for his side's last-16 clash with the Gunners.

The World Cup winner is in the twilight period of his career but is still a hugely important part of the Bayern set-up, starting 17 league games and featuring in all of the Bavarian giants' Champions League matches this season. German outlet Bild claims the veteran had to leave Bayern's training facilities in a golf cart.

Alonso sustained the injury to his right knee during a coming together with compatriot Javi Martinez, who emerged from the incident unscathed. Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti is already having to make do without a number of important players and would be frustrated to lose Alonso, who won the Champions League under the guidance of the admired Italian with Real Madrid in 2014.

Germany international Jerome Boateng and French winger Franck Ribery will both miss Arsenal's midweek visit to Bavaria with chest and thigh injuries respectively, but Thiago Alcantara is available for selection after feeling no ill effects of the hamstring injury that ruled him out for around a month in January.

Arsenal have a few injury problems themselves but will be able to welcome back Granit Xhaka, who has missed his side's last four domestic matches through suspension. Arsene Wenger will be without long-term injury victim Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey, but has no other fitness concerns after his side's win over Hull City on Saturday.

The game against the European giants will also be a return to action for the Arsenal boss, who has had to make do with sitting in the stands in recent weeks after serving a four-match touchline ban for pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor during his side's win over Burnley in January.