The first trailer for a new big screen adaptation of Beatrix Potter's The Tale of Peter Rabbit debuted on 21 September, and fans of the classic children's books were not impressed by what they saw.

From Sony Pictures, the new film is live action with Peter Rabbit and his friends rendered in near-photorealistic CGI. James Corden voices the troublesome rabbit, but his antics seem to have been taken up a notch.

Instead of snacking on Mr McGregor's (Domhnall Gleeson) vegetables, now Peter is throwing a massive animal party and trashing his house. Seems like a far cry from the source material.

Talk show host Corden lends his voice to the title role, and joins a cast that also includes Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley and Elizabeth Debicki.

"It's not really Peter Rabbit though is it?" said one fan on Facebook. "Not like the beautiful classic stories, that were slightly dark, but well loved for generations. Just a pile of shite, cleverly themed around making money at Easter. I bet Beatrix Potter is spinning in her grave!"

Another wrote: "This legitimately upsets me... what the hell have they done to Peter Rabbit? It's like modern day cinema is determined to destroy every childhood classic!"

On Twitter, Sarah Dire wrote: "I just watched the trailer for the Peter Rabbit Movie and I don't think I've ever been so deeply offended by anything in my life. Now I understand how people angry about the Ghostbusters remake felt.

"Peter Rabbit is a beautiful, innocent, simple story about a mischievous rabbit. Not WREYYY KOOKY ANIMALS THROW A KERRRAZY PARTY."

Christopher Johnson tweeted: "Just saw the 'Peter Rabbit' trailer. There is a special place in movie hell for everyone involved."

It hasn't been a great week for Corden. At the Emmys on Sunday night (17 September) he was pictured planting a big kiss on the cheek of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, which drew criticism, as did his whole association with the awards ceremony.

Of course, it's a film aimed at a very young audience, and ultimately it'll be up to them to decide if this is the future of Peter Rabbit or pure codswallop.