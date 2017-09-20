The debut trailer for next year's Tomb Raider reboot has dropped, offering the first look at the anticipated video game adaptation in which Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander plays iconic archaeologist Lara Croft.

Out next March, the new Tomb Raider distances itself from the over-the-top feel of the Angelina Jolie movies with a new take on Lara inspired by the most recent games which recast her as more believable, and less like a superhero.

In the trailer we see Lara living in East London, reluctant heiress to her father's business empire. Rather than take up an office job however, she obsesses over the mystery surrounding her father's disappearance and presumed death.

That mystery takes her to an island. A very dangerous island where she'll run into all sorts of trouble forcing her to use her wits and determination to survive.

It's here she finds the villainous, artefact-hunting organisation Trinity, led by Walton Goggins' Mathias Vogel.

With Oscar-winner Roar Uthaug directing, and a supporting cast that also includes Dominic West as Lara's father, Nick Frost, Daniel Wu and Hannah John-Kamen, Tomb Raider is shaping up quite nicely.

"Determined to forge her own path, Lara refuses to take the reins of her father's global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he's truly gone," reads the film's synopsis.

"Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can't understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death.

"Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad's last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan.

"Her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn't be higher for Lara – who against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit – must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider."

The film's first poster was revealed yesterday, in advance of today's trailer. The one-sheet was widely mocked online for Vikander's neck, which through various stages of design ended up looking very long, and very crooked.

Vikander told Vanity Fair earlier this year: "I think people can identify with [Lara] for lots of different reasons, but for me I very much see her as a model for many young women. She's trying to carve out her place in the world and connect her future with her past.

"She also has a fantastic mix of traits – tough, smart, vulnerable, plus she kicks ass! She is also uniquely different to other characters I have taken on previously. It's a lot of fun trying to get into Lara's head and the challenge of getting to grips with such a physical role is an element of this project that I find an absolute thrill."

Tomb Raider is set for release on 16 March 2018.