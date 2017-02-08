BeatsX, a premium set of Bluetooth earphones, are finally set to be released to rival Apple's AirPods. Announced alongside the iPhone 7 in September 2016, the BeatsX wireless earphones will be available from 10 February for £129.95 ($149.95 in the US) from Apple's online store, retail stores and selected retailers.

While lacking the completely cable-free appeal of the £159 AirPods, Beats by Dre's cheaper alternative comes with a "Flex Form" neckband for comfort on the move, "Fast Fuel" charging which promises two hours of playback from a five-minute charge, and also boasts the same hassle-free, almost instantaneous device pairing as the AirPods thanks to the inclusion of Apple's W1 chip.

BeatsX: Features and sound quality

The latest audio set from Apple's subsidiary also includes a built-in mic for voice control and Siri activation, inline volume and playback controls and four sets of different sized eartips to go alongside the "secure-fit" wingtips. The BeatsX earphones are compatible with all current models of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac — as well as Android smartphones.

As for the audio quality, Apple promises "authentic, clear acoustics delivery crisp sound fit for your life" on the BeatsX store page, as well as "optimised noise isolation", "clean treble response", and "distortion-free bass".

The BeatsX earphones are the last of Beats' initial iPhone 7-ready range to launch and follows the worldwide release of the similarly in-ear Power Beats 3 Wireless and the Beats Solo3 on-ear headphones. While the Power Beats are generally marketed at the fitness market, the BeatsX seems to be targeting a broader audience and potentially those unconvinced by Apple's wire-free AirPods.

