â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 31, 2018 at 10:13am PST

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to break the internet with an adorable snap with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and two of his children.

The 32-year-old Real Madrid player took some time off from his duties on the pitch to enjoy leisure time with his growing family, treating his twin babies Eva Maria and Mateo to a swimming pool outing.

Despite Mateo looking very unimpressed with Ronaldo's choice of family activity, the footballer appeared happier than ever in the viral snap, which has been liked nearly 5m times in less than a day.

New mum and aspiring model Ms Rodriguez showed off her flawless makeup-free complexion in the photo as she posed in a black and white swimsuit.

Simply captioning the shot with a love heart, Ronaldo successfully melted his fans' hearts, with one person commenting: "So cute."

While someone else said: "God bless your family ❤❤❤." A third added: "Very cute and beautiful family. I wish I will be like you in future Cristiano.."

Another user joked: "The baby doesn't look happy but looks cute!"

Rodriguez also shared the adorable picture to her Instagram account with the caption: "I love you... Afternoon with the ducklings."

Ronaldo did his team proud over the weekend by netting two penalties in Real's 4-1 victory over Valencia, managing to ease the current pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Portuguese player has also told his club which four players he wants them to sign in the summer transfer window, according to reports. Real are set to undergo an overhaul this season, since they are currently 19 points behind bitter rivals Barcelona and are battling for a Champions League spot after a poor season domestically.

Ronaldo has his eye on Manchester United player David De Gea, David Alaba, Leonardo Bonucci and his fellow countryman Goncalo Guedes who has impressed at Valencia, according to Team Talk.