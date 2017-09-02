Following her very public transformation from Disney child star to Hollywood bad girl, Bella Thorne has officially said goodbye to her good girl persona. The social media queen shared another eye-popping snap on her Instagram on Friday (1 September), which left some of the 16 million plus followers salivating.

"Because she's dead !!" the teen star captioned the revealing picture, which showed her wearing a leopard print jacket, pink shades, and pouting suggestively with a bold red lip. She opted to go braless for the photo shoot and drew further attention to her bare chest with an array of shiny neckpieces and a peek-a-boo pose.

Instagram fans suggested that Thorne's caption was inspired by Taylor Swift's latest single, Look What You Made Me Do which features the lines: "I'm sorry, but the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead."

Making reference to the track, one follower wrote: "the old Bella can't come to the phone right now."

Thorne−who was said to have enjoyed a brief romance with Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner Scott Disick− is best known for her role as CeCe Jones in the Disney Channel show Shake It Up. She is currently the lead in series Famous in Love where she plays Paige Townsend.

Fans were quick to comment on Thorne's bold declaration, with one asking: "WHAT? Is the old Bella dead?"

Another said:"omg someone will need to call the fire truck bc someone is on fire " with a third adding: "BELLA YOU ARE GORGEOUS BRILLIANT AND PERFECT."

However, another commentator unimpressed by the titillating picture complained that they "want the old Bella back".

The scarlet recently ushered in the new Bella Throne era with a cameo in Prince Fox's new music video for Just Call. She shows off her singing ability by lending her voice to the chorus and ramps up the sex appeal by sporting just underwear for the majority of the promo.