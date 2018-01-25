Rivers across France keep getting more and more swollen as more and more rain falls on the country, with 15 departments remaining on alert for floods.

In Paris, the Seine had reached 5.5 metres (16.27 feet) above normal at the Austerlitz bridge in the east of the city by 11.30am on Thursday (25 January). It was expected to keep rising, reaching 6.1 metres (20 feet) by Saturday, as high as the June 2016 flooding when authorities were forced to close several monuments, including the Louvre Museum.

Interactive before-and-after photos show how much higher the River Seine is now compared with a year or two ago.

Move your mouse/finger across the picture to compare the Notre Dame Cathedral and the River Seine on 28 August 2017, and the same scene on 25 January 2018
Move your mouse/finger across the picture to compare these photos of the Notre Dame Cathedral and the River Seine on 10 August 2016, and on 25 January 2018

Roads along the shores of the Seine remain closed, as well as seven train stations alongside the river. The popular "bateaux mouches" tour boats have been suspended until further notice.

In the southeastern Paris suburb of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, which is crossed by both the Seine and its Yerres tributary, local mayor Sylvie Altman said soldiers are being deployed to help evacuate the population. Police forces and fire brigades are on site, patrolling flooded streets on small boats. Many residents were unable to enter their homes, and many were evacuated to a nearby sports centre.

A street lamp pokes out of the floodwaters on the banks of the River Seine in Paris Christian Hartmann/Reuters
The Zouave statue on the Pont D'Alma is partially submerged in the swollen River Seine Ludovic Marin/AFP
The Zouave statue on the Alma Bridge, partly submerged in the swollen River Seine Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
A local residents and her dog travel down a flooded street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges in a rowing boat Thomas Samson/AFP
Paris police divers use a small boat to help a resident to leave home as they patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris Christian Hartmann/Reuters
Paris police divers paddle a small boat past a submerged car parked on a flooded street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris Christian Hartmann/Reuters
A police diver pulls a small boat along a flooded street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris Christian Hartmann/Reuters
The flooded interior of a restaurant called Les Pieds dans l'Eau (The Feet in the Water) in Neuilly-sur-Seine, west of Paris Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP
A flooded tennis court next Seine on the Ile de la Grande Jatte between Neuilly-sur-Seine and Levallois-Perret, west of Paris Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP
Homes are immersed in floodwater in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges Thomas Samson/AFP
Top: A couple prepare for a wedding photo at the Pont de La Tournelle in August 2015. Bottom: The same scene on 25 August 2018 Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Elsewhere in France, the Rhine has burst its banks near Strasbourg, while parts of the Rhone valley, south of Lyon, are underwater. The other regions threatened are in the north and east of the country. Four other departments in central France have been placed on alert for snow and ice. Exceptionally high levels of rain this winter, combined with melting snow, are to blame for the floods

A flooded football field in Benfeld, eastern France, after the River Ill burst its banks Patrick Hertzog/AFP
A man drives a tractor along a flooded stretch of road in Tonneins, in the Lot-et-Garonne region of southwestern France Mehdi Fedouach/AFP
An aerial view flooded farmland in Tonneins, in the Lot-et-Garonne region of southwestern France Mehdi Fedouach/AFP
A woman walks down steps on the flooded banks of the swollen River Rhone in Lyon Jeff Pachoud/AFP
Park benches sit in floodwaters in in Kehl, on the French-German border, after the Rhine burst its banks Frederick Florin/AFP
A statue is surrounded by water in Kehl, on the French-German border, after the Rhine burst its banks Frederick Florin/AFP

The situation in Paris is, however, far less severe than during the 1910 Great Flood, when the level of the Seine rose to 8.62 metres (more than 28 feet), forcing many Parisians to evacuate their homes.