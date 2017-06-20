Belgian police say that a person has been 'neutralised' whilst wearing an explosive belt at the busy Brussels Central Station.

Belgian media reported that soldiers 'neutralised' the person after a small explosion at the train station on Tuesday (20 June). Authorities said the situation is under control and a police cordon has been set up near the scene, with the city's Grand Place was also evacuated.

The city was the target of Islamic fundamentalists Isis in a March 2016 attack. In total 32 people died in attacks on Brussels airport and the metro system, which were claimed by the terrorists.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBTimesUK/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBTimesUK) where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.