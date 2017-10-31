Bella Hadid is reportedly not surprised that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have split. Moreover, the supermodel "has no sympathy" for the Starboy singer as she was "hurt" when he broke up with her and started to romance the Fetish singer, who she was friends with before they parted ways in November 2016.

According to HollywoodLife, Hadid, 21, feels the Canadian singer, 27, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, "got what he deserved" and she is not going to "shed a tear" about her former flame's break up with the songstress.

"Bella isn't surprised that Abel and Selena split," a source said. "She never thought that relationship was going to last"

"She also has no sympathy for him. Bella loved Abel and was friends with Selena so when they started dating it definitely hurt," the source continued.

"Bella isn't mean-spirited, but she isn't exactly shedding a tear that they split either. He got what he deserved so he only has himself to blame."

Gomez and The Weeknd's 10-month romance ends at a time when the songstress has been spotted on numerous outings with her former flame Justin Bieber.

"She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship," a source told People magazine. "It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them. It's over for now, but they're still in touch."

Gomez and Bieber, 23, have met "a few times" after the songstress underwent a kidney transplant earlier this summer, E! News has reported. They are "just friends" and "nothing is going on" between them.

"They are not dating, it's nothing romantic," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Justin and Selena are just friends right now. They reconnected and, right now, Justin wants to be a good friend to her. At least for now, it's a friendship."