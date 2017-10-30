Mick Jagger is reportedly romancing a woman 52 years his junior. The Rolling Stones frontman is said to have spent a "romantic few nights" with Noor Alfallah in Paris, where his rock band kicked off its No Filter tour.

According to the Daily Mail, after meeting each other through a mutual friend, the singer and budding film producer "hooked up" in the French capital two weeks ago, leading to a couple of dates, including dinner at the Caviar Kaspia and a private meal at La Stresa last week.

Jagger, 74, and 22-year-old Alfallah looked relaxed and happy together as they stepped out in Paris, the report said.

"Mick still has his legendary charm but even the band were surprised that someone as young and beautiful as Noor came to Paris to see him," a source told the news website.

"They are both single and seemed to have a lot of fun together, so everyone just let them get on with it.

"Mick is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. He certainly had a smile on his face and the famous twinkle in his eye," the source continued.

"Noor is very confident and well-educated. So she fitted in well at all the upmarket places they went together."

Jagger previously dated Melanie Hamrick, 31, who is the mother of his eighth and youngest child, 10-month-old Deveraux.

Following the birth of their child, the couple released a statement, saying, "Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger's son was born today in New York and they are both delighted. Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time."

Hamrick and Jagger began dating after the death of the singer's former partner L'Wren Scott in 2014. Jagger and Scott were together for 13 years.