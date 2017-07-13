She might be on holiday with best pal Kendall Jenner, but Bella Hadid still has to keep up her sex kitten reputation on Instagram while she's away.

The 20-year-old star showed off her Victoria's Secret model physique in a white lace bikini that looked like lingerie. The shot oozed sex appeal, with Bella standing underneath a shower on a super-yacht while soaking up the sun's rays.

Captioning the shot "Paradise Happy BB", it has garnered over 722K likes in 15 hours.

Despite the picture's success, Bella wasn't satisfied with posting just one snap showcasing her slender figure.

Instead, Gigi's little sis posted three more provocative Instagram snaps of herself wearing distressed mom jeans with tied gingham crop top and sunglasses, looking like the all-American girl.

The red-and-white striped backdrop and wood decking made for a very Instagrammable set as Bella posed up a storm for the shots, flaunting her model prowess.

Bella's 14m followers were in awe of the pictures, with one person commenting: "Imagine being this hot".

Someone else wrote: "Beautiful and gorgeous and stunning @bellahadid"

A third added: "What a freakin babe"

Bella is currently sunning herself in Mykonos, Greece, with fellow catwalk-strutter Jenner after both battled hectic work schedules recently.

The pair were seen on board a private vessel earlier this week after making a slew of appearances at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

Both Bella and Kendall featured heavily on the runways, including Christian Dior's Fall show, before heading to Los Angeles, attending Wireless Festival and London Pride in the UK and now a break in Greece.

Speaking to Vogue UK, Bella let in on how she looks so red carpet-ready all the time, claiming that her 'glam team' has a lot to do with it.

She said: "I'm lucky to have the best glam team! My make-up artist Naoko Scintu and my hairstylist Jen Atkin truly have the best energy and we always the best time creating looks together. We mostly listen to hip hop when we're getting ready – Drake is nearly always in the playlist."