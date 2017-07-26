Bella Hadid is hopping on the success of best pal Kendall Jenner's recent Instagram snap by declaring that she too is anti-smoking.

The 20-year-old catwalk strutter is known for her bad habit, and despite it not affecting her glowing skin and chiselled physique so far, she's quitting while she's ahead.

Bella, the younger sister of supermodel Gigi, shared a black and white close-up of herself puffing on a cigarette, which had a 90s Kate Moss vibe to it.

But before her followers could get mad, she captioned the shot "I quit ". It's already amassed over 443k likes in 12 hours.

It didn't take long for the model's 14.2m fans to clock the correlation between hers and Kendall's posts – which has so far garnered over 3m likes and is one of her most successful pictures in recent weeks. It featured Kim Kardashian's little sister in the nude while smoking a cigarette ,with the caption: "I don't smoke".

One person wrote underneath Bella's shot: "Lol you and Kendall, I love it!"

Another said: "Well done now you can live longer and we can love you for longer❤️❤️❤️"" as someone else referred to Kendall's caption, commenting: "*i don't smoke*"

The majority of her followers thanked her for quitting and told her they were proud for her decision, with many pointing out that she's a role model to young women. One individual said: "Thanks for doing it, 'cause lots of girls consider you as a role model"

Perhaps Bella was inspired by her model best friend Kendall's bold statement on her Instagram snap to shun the habit, or maybe she is genuinely concerned for her well-being.

She had cast herself as a bit of a rebel in recent months, spotted smoking relentlessly in public including on luxury yachts in Cannes and in restaurants with friends while chugging on wine.

Bella most recently holidayed with Kendall in Mykonos, Greece, where she shared a number of bikini-clad pictures of herself taking a break from the catwalk.

The friends and Victoria's Secret models were seen on board a private vessel in Mykonos earlier this month after making appearances at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

Both Bella and Kendall featured heavily on the runways, including Christian Dior's Fall show, before heading to Los Angeles, attending Wireless Festival and London Pride in the UK prior to their getaway together.