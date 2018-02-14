All-rounder Ben Stokes will link up with his England teammates in New Zealand later this week but will not be considered for selection in the trans-Tasman Twenty20 tri-series, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Stokes, 26, was withdrawn from England duty in September 2017 after he was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in an incident near a Bristol night club.

The Durham all-rounder appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on 13 February and pleaded not guilty to a charge of affray.

The case was referred to Bristol Crown Court, with a first hearing set for 12 March, which Stokes is not required to attend.

An ECB statement said Stokes would join up with the England squad in New Zealand on 16 February.

"Any decision to include him in upcoming matches will be made by Head Coach Trevor Bayliss and the England management team," the statement said. "He is not currently being considered for the ongoing International T20 tri-Series.

"ECB fully respects his right to defend himself in court and any obligations he has within the legal process will always take precedence over England commitments.

"It has been confirmed that he will not be required to return to the UK for the first hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 12 March."

England have lost all three of their games in the T20 tri-series so far and need Australia to beat New Zealand in Auckland on 16 February to have any chance of making the final.

The Three Lions play five one-day games and two Test matches against New Zealand at the conclusion of the tri-series.

Stokes was sold for £1.4m ($2m) to Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in January. The seven-week long tournament gets underway in India on 7 April.

Although he was barred from representing England, Stokes played six limited-overs games for New Zealand outfit Canterbury Kings in December 2017.