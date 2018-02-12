England captain Eoin Morgan is expected to be fit for the crucial Twenty20 clash against New Zealand in Wellington.

Morgan, 31, missed England's defeat against Australia in Melbourne due to a groin strain picked up in training, raising fears that he could miss the rest of the trans-Tasman tri-series.

However, spinner Adil Rashid suggested that the Middlesex batsman will likely return to the team for meeting with New Zealand on 13 February.

England have lost both their clashes against Australia and must beat the Black Caps in the remaining two games to progress to the final.

"Morgs has been a class act for England for many years and he's a big miss," Rashid was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

"Hopefully he'll be back in a couple of days playing. He's a leader, he's our captain and he has been for the past three years. He's done a tremendous job and hopefully, he'll carry on doing that. He gives us input on and off the field and yesterday was there with information, where needed."

England only managed a modest total of 137-7 in their 20 overs against Australia at the MCG, with the hosts chasing down the target with seven wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will hand captain Kane Williamson a late fitness test to assess his readiness for the England clash as he is nursing a back problem. The Black Caps have called up left-hander Henry Nicholls as back-up for Williamson.

"I'm 100-ish [per cent]. I'm looking forward to taking a full part in training and hoping I should be fit for tomorrow night but Henry is in is cover. I've got a bit of a back niggle and hopefully it's settled by tomorrow," Williamson told Stuff.co.nz.

New Zealand are also without a win in the tournament after their opening defeat against Australia in Sydney.