Besiktas have confirmed that there has been no offer from Everton for striker Cenk Tosun, despite there being an avalanche of talk in the media regarding a deal in place for the forward.

According to the Sun, the Toffees had agreed a £25m ($33m) deal to sign the Turkey international to a four-and-a-half-year contract. The Turkey international was rumoured to have made his way to the Everton training base on Wednesday (27 December) to complete a medical and agree personal terms.

The Toffees are not alone in their interest for the striker with earlier reports claiming that Tottenham Hotspur were also on the trail of Tosun, who has been a real threat up front since joining Besiktas in 2014. Everton have been on the lookout for a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United in the summer. However, Besiktas have confirmed that there has been no agreement in place for Tosun.

"There is no offer for Cenk Tosun," said Metin Albayrak, spokesman for the Besiktas board of directors, as quoted by Four Four Two. "We are only learning this from the press, and if an offer comes to us, we will decide."

Besiktas coach Senol Gunes has also confirmed that no deal is done regarding his side's star striker and is looking to hold on to him beyond the January transfer window.

"There is nothing official about transferring Cenk Tosun," said Gunes. "I am happy with my team and I do not want my players to go."

Sam Allardyce has given the Merseyside club a new lease of life following a dismal start to the season under Ronald Koeman but, has repeatedly voiced his frustrations at not being able to sign a potent goalscorer. The Toffees have struggled to score goals on a consistent basis this season with Wayne Rooney their top scorer with 10 goals in the Premier League.

Everton had launched a bid for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud in the summer but failed in their attempt as the Frenchman decided to continue in a bit part role in north London. The striker is now out of action with a hamstring problem and Allardyce has revealed that he has no plans to make another offer for the striker.

"I wouldn't have thought so as he refused to come last time," Allardyce was quoted as saying the Liverpool Echo when asked if Everton were considering a fresh move for Giroud. "As far as I know he doesn't want to move north of Watford, well his wife doesn't want to anyway. It's very important to the wives, believe you me. Normally they are the bosses."