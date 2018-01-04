She's hugely passionate about exercising and taking care of her body, and Britney Spears proved that the festive season had no effect on her bikini body in her latest Instagram snap.

The 36-year-old singer looked the picture of happiness as she posed next to her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James on the beach, showing off her gym-honed physique and tiny waist in a pretty yellow bikini.

Shielding her face from the run in a wide brim fedora hat and sunglasses, her children happily stood smiling in their beach gear as she captioned the shot: "Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!! ⭐️".

The snap has gained half a million likes in less than a day, with many fans praising the body positive post. One person commented: "Body looking amazing".

While someone else said: "So jealous right now. It's freezing in Alabama. You look amazing, as always, and I love your hat!!"

A third said: "U'r lookin fab! Really stunning! U'r in best shape ever! Xoxo".

Fitness fanatic Spears, who boasts 18.3 million followers on Instagram, often shares snaps of herself from the gym, inspiring fans to take up strength training to get great muscle definition like her.

Spears likes to stretch in the morning to help keep herself flexible, and tries to get in two 90-minute yoga sessions a week.

She doesn't deprive herself of the foods she loves best, however, previously telling E! that her fave things to indulge in are: "Tacos, pizza and ice cream. I love sweets. I love Oreo Blasts — they're the best!"

The star follows the Nutrisystem program, which involves a shake for breakfast and lunch, plus a dinner of protein and vegetables to keep herself from chowing down the food she likes to make sons Sean and Jayden. The kids specifically love chocolate chip cookies, to which Spears told Shape: "I try not to make those too often or I'll eat the whole bowl of dough."