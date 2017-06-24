The BET or Black Entertainment Television Awards are set to take place on 25 June to celebrate the African Americans and minorities and their contribution to music, sports, television and film. This year, the ceremony will be hosted by Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones with the likes of Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah and Yara Shahidi as trophy presenters.

The 2017 nominations are being led by Beyonce who has been named in seven categories. Bruno Mars follows with five nominations.

In the acting categories, Viola Davis, Taraji P Henson, Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae and Janelle Monáe will contend for the best actress award while the best actor nominations include Bryshere Y Gray, Denzel Washington, Donald Glover, Mahershala Ali and Omari Hardwick.

The show, which will also feature performances by Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars, Big Sean, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Mary J. Blige and Trey Songz, will air live on Sunday, 25 June, at 8 pm ET on BET.

Online viewers can log in to the BET Awards Twitter page for a special backstage live stream at 8:30 pm ET along with updates of the night's big winners. The show will also stream live on BET.com and will be made available on YouTube.