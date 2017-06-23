With the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London still etched into the minds of millions across the globe, festival goers felt it only right that this year's Glastonbury delivered a message of unity to restore faith in humanity.

An estimated 15,000 people came together at Somerset's Worthy Farm on Thursday (22 June) to form the world's biggest human peace sign at the site's stone circle − and set a new record.

Cat Warren, 22, who took part in the display set up by festival organisers, told the Guardian: "There are worries that things like the attacks in Manchester and London are just going to divide people, and make people more hateful towards minorities."

"So just coming together and celebrating with people from all ages, races and religions, it feels so lovely. It's almost like a protest to anyone who is being hateful and shows we're not afraid. We could do with a bit more of this outside of Glastonbury."

The previous record was set by a crowd of 5,814 at the Ithaca Festival in New York back in 2009.

William Hawk, from Standing Rock in America, led prayers and paid tributes to the victims of the attacks. He told the crowd: "We don't need this [terror] in our world. Peace and love comes about simply by giving peace and love."

Among those taking part was Emily Eavis, the youngest daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis. She recently told BBC Newsbeat she is trying to "raise the bar" every year. "We're always tweaking. It never stands still. It's always changing and moving forward."

Acts including Radiohead, Stormzy and Ed Sheeran will take to the stage in front of a 100,000-strong crowd over the weekend of 23-25 June.