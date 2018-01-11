Fitness fanatic Melanie Sykes has sent her loyal Instagram into uproar after posting a body positive bikini snap of her gym-honed physique.

The 47-year-old presenter, who recently split from The Voice judge Olly Murs, shared a throwback snap from a sunny holiday in Miami as she spoke about booking this year's holiday planning to distract herself from a miserable January day.

She captioned the shot: "#tbt oh to be on a beach right now #lastsummer #miamibeach#whotel #summerhols plotting this years escapes, isn't that what we do to keep ourselves happy on a wet January day #happyplace #beach #happythursday #mornin".

Showing off an incredible tan in the photo, which flattered her chiselled abs and toned legs, Sykes beams with happiness while wearing a pink halterneck bikini and undone denim shorts as she poses on an umbrella-filled beach.

Inspiring her followers no end, one person commented: "Never mind Elle McPherson you are the body !!!"

While someone else put: "Wow!!! U look amazing!!!xx"

A third added: "looking amazing there hard work paying off your a role model to women all over the uk to work hard train hard play hard lol ".

Another said: "Getting better with age x".

Murs recently detailed his relationship with Sykes in an interview, describing the pair as "great friends" and denied that they were "dating for a year".

He said: "Me and Mel are great friends and that's it. We were not dating for a year!

"We never dated or went out with each other as girlfriend and boyfriend like people were saying."

Twice-divorced Sykes, who is best known for co-hosting Today with Des and Mel with Des O'Connor, previously revealed how she earned her incredible physique in an interview with Women's Health.

The mother of two said: "I work out an average of four times a week – a mixture of weight training, high-intensity boot camp classes, tennis, barre classes and reformer Pilates."