Fitness fanatic Melanie Sykes has sent her loyal Instagram into uproar after posting a body positive bikini snap of her gym-honed physique.

The 47-year-old presenter, who recently split from The Voice judge Olly Murs, shared a throwback snap from a sunny holiday in Miami as she spoke about booking this year's holiday planning to distract herself from a miserable January day.

She captioned the shot: "#tbt oh to be on a beach right now #lastsummer #miamibeach#whotel #summerhols plotting this years escapes, isn't that what we do to keep ourselves happy on a wet January day #happyplace #beach #happythursday #mornin".

Showing off an incredible tan in the photo, which flattered her chiselled abs and toned legs, Sykes beams with happiness while wearing a pink halterneck bikini and undone denim shorts as she poses on an umbrella-filled beach.

Inspiring her followers no end, one person commented: "Never mind Elle McPherson you are the body !!!"

While someone else put: "Wow!!! U look amazing!!!xx"

A third added: "looking amazing there hard work paying off your a role model to women all over the uk to work hard train hard play hard lol ".

Another said: "Getting better with age x".

Murs recently detailed his relationship with Sykes in an interview, describing the pair as "great friends" and denied that they were "dating for a year".

He said: "Me and Mel are great friends and that's it. We were not dating for a year!

"We never dated or went out with each other as girlfriend and boyfriend like people were saying."

Twice-divorced Sykes, who is best known for co-hosting Today with Des and Mel with Des O'Connor, previously revealed how she earned her incredible physique in an interview with Women's Health.

The mother of two said: "I work out an average of four times a week – a mixture of weight training, high-intensity boot camp classes, tennis, barre classes and reformer Pilates."

Melanie Sykes
Melanie Sykes attends the BRIT Awards 2015 at The O2 Arena on February 25, 2015 in London, England Getty