Better Call Saul is nearing its season 3 finale, and AMC has not yet renewed the show for season 4. Co-creator and producer Peter Gould teased if the show will get another season renewal.

When asked if fans should be worried about the show, Gould told Uproxx, "They should always be worried in television... AMC and Sony have been very good to us. I believe they will continue to be, but it's show business. There's nothing that's certain."

The co-creator is hopeful and added, "You asked me how many seasons we have left; hopefully, it's a creative decision to end the show, and not an economic one. So I don't want to take anything for granted. I just feel lucky that we've done three seasons. I sure hope we get to do more."

The show follows the life of a small-time attorney Jimmy McGill who eventually turns into the morally challenged criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman as seen in Breaking Bad. The producer also dished on when would be the right time to end the show.

He told the outlet, "The writers room has been closed for quite a while now. We all had lunch together just a couple of weeks ago, and that was one of the main questions we were asking ourselves: How much story is there? I think we're getting a better idea. I will say I think this show has a definitely limit to it."

He continued, "It's a story with a beginning and a middle and a definite end. I have to say, I would rather have it end too soon than go on too long. It's the old showbiz adage: "Leave them wanting more." I would rather have people wish there had been more seasons than them going, "Oh, is that still on?"

Better Call Saul season 3 airs every Monday at 10 pm EST on AMC Network.