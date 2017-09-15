Power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z enjoyed a well earned night out on Thursday (14 September), their first chance to relax and party with friends since they welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter to the world.

The pair attended Rihanna's star-studded Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball in New York City's Cipriani Wall Street, rubbing shoulders with the host, a long-time friend of the Carter family.

Beyoncé, 36, wore an emerald silk gown, while Jay-Z rocked a suit and bow tie in accordance with the events black tie dress code.

Pictures from the event show the couple with the Umbrella singer, who wore a long black dress.

The event was held for the Clara Lionel Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Rihanna that seeks to benefit impoverished communities around the world with educational and health care programs.

Beyonce and Jay-Z attended a Broadway musical before attending the event. They went to see Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre, meeting star Ben Platt and the cast afterwards. On Wednesday the pair attended a James Blake gig at the Lincoln Centre.

Rumi and Sir were introduced to the world in July, when Beyonce shared a picture of the newborns on Instagram. Since then, the Carters, with firstborn Ivy Blue, have been together at their new home in Los Angeles.

Bey and Jay married in 2008, the former giving birth to daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012. The pair's relationship has been the subject of each artist's work in recent years, addressing seemingly turbulent times in the Carter household.