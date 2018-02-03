Ed Sheeran's number one hit Thinking Out Loud has become a firm favorite for first dance wedding songs, with the flame-haired singer even surprising newlyweds to belt it out on their big day.

But who performs when the wedding singer turns groom? Well, according to a new report, the answer is Beyonce.

Sources tell Closer magazine that Sheeran wants Queen Bey to sing at his 'festival-themed' wedding to his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn.

Sheeran has shared the stage with the Formation songstress many times and she even lent her vocals to his single Perfect Duet back in December 2017.

"He's been working with Beyoncé and is hoping she will perform at the bash, which he says will be like a mini festival," the insider said.

The English singer-songwriter previously revealed that the ballad was written for Seaborn, 25, and inspired by a moment they shared in Ibiza, Spain and is hoping that Beyoncé will sing it when he says 'I do'.

"The line that goes, 'Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song' was about when we were in Ibiza listening to Future's March Madness literally not wearing any shoes and going mental on the lawn, which was quite a nice time," he had told Us magazine.

Sheeran, who is worth an estimated £37million revealed that he had gotten down on one knee last month in an Instagram of the pair cuddling. The 26-year-old star told his 18.9 million followers: "Got myself a fianceé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx"

He was soon inundated with congratulatory messages from ecstatic fans and the picture amassed over five million likes.

The soon-to-be husband and wife met as teenagers when they were both pupils at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham.

They dated long distance for a few years when Seaborn went to America to study at North Carolina's Duke University but later moved back to the UK to be with the Divide singer.

They will reportedly tie the knot in the grounds of their home in Suffolk.