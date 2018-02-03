Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry believes that her former manager Vincent Cirrincione used her "lure and manipulate" innocent women.

A total of nine women have come forward to accuse Cirrincione - the man who helped shape the careers of Berry and others including Taraji P. Henson - of sexual misconduct from 1993 to 2011.

Many of his accusers told the Washington Post that he took advantage of his position as a Hollywood gatekeeper to prey on women of color. One woman recalled him allegedly masturbating in front of her in his office during the years he managed her.

In a statement posted to her Instagram, Berry expressed her disgust with the slew of allegations against Cirrincione, saying he used her wholesome image to disguise his lurid behaviour.

"Yesterday I was saddened by the allegations against my former manager, Vincent Cirrincione, but today I'm sick after reading the horrifying detailed accounts of his abuse toward 9 women," she told her 2.4million followers.

The 51-year-old star added: "I'm livid that he used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions."

The mother of two, who severed ties with Cirrincione in 2015 after 25 years on learning of another misconduct allegation against him, went on to voice her solidarity with the alleged victims adding: "I'm deeply hurt and I want these women and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you."

Cirrincione admitted pursuing sexual relationships with actresses but refutes claims that he asked for sexual favors and engaged in non-consensual acts.

"I take responsibility for my part in the situation and I am not here to diminish anyone's feelings or experiences," he said in a statement. "I apologize to these women, my past and present partner, my clients and employees for the pain this is bringing them. I was under the impression I was living my life as a supportive man to women. It is with a heavy heart that I see now I was wrong."

Post Harvey Weinstein

His alleged actions have drawn comparisons to shamed producer Harvey Weinstein, whose empire came crashing down when he was hit with a slew of allegations of sexual harassment and assault from more than 30 women including Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne, Kate Beckinsale and Gwyneth Paltrow. He denies the sexual assault allegations.

The #MeToo movement was launched in October 2017 as a rallying cry for victims of sexual harassment and assault in the wake of the sex scandal that rocked the film industry and cast a spotlight on Hollywood's seedy underbelly.