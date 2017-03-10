Speculation that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have tied the knot mounted after Billy Ray Cyrus posted a cryptic photo of his daughter wearing what appears to be a wedding dress.

The country singer, 55, posted a screenshot of a digital camera, capturing an image of Miley, 24, wearing a floaty white, bohemian-style dress. In the picture, she is beaming.

He captioned the image: "I'm so happy...you are happy @mileycyrus".

Fans of the Wrecking Ball singer went into meltdown as they speculated that she may have already walked down the aisle.

"Omg is that a wedding dress?" said one fan. "Wedding??" enquired another excited follower while others sent messages of congratulations.

The reports came after months of speculation that the Hollywood couple planned a beach wedding in Hemsworth's native Australia in the summer.

More recently it was reported that Miley had shunned a celebrity-filled wedding, opting instead for a Hindu ceremony in the Himalayan mountains.

An insider recently told Life & Style: "Miley has a real hippie side and wants to embrace that rather than spending millions.

"She wants to focus on the spiritual side of marriage and is very interested in Hinduism so she is looking at locations in Nepal, where Hinduism is a way of life," the source continued.

The former Disney star is known to have a fascination for Indian culture and yoga and recently posted a photo of a 'Laskhmi puja' conducted by a Hindu priest. The traditional Hindu prayer ceremony features idols of the goddess Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth) and Lord Ganesha (the god of knowledge and wisdom) and framed photographs of her spiritual gurus with offerings of flowers, fruits and Indian sweets.

Another picture was captioned #mysore, prompting fans to believe she may be in the Indian city of Mysore for the Indian nuptials.

The couple has kept the public guessing with their on-off relationship. Romance blossomed between them in 2009 when they starred together in The Last Song. After a much publicised split in 2013, they rekindled their relationship in 2015, sparking rumours that they had secretly tied the knot during the Christmas holidays.