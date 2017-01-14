Reality TV star Blac Chyna can breathe a sigh of relief after being cleared of drink and drug charges.

An Austin court dismissed her drug possession and public intoxication offences following an incident at Texas airport in 2016.

She reportedly turned "verbally aggressive" when a British Airlines manager refused to let her board a flight to London, according to a report by E! News.

Chyna, 28, who is engaged to Kim Kardashian's brother Rob, was said to be "unpredictable, going from extremely angry, cursing at everyone then to crying".

According to entertainment site, TMZ, police discovered two ecstasy pills in her bag and charged her with possession of a controlled substance.

The entertainment site said the charges were dropped after she took a "sufficient" number of classes, although it is not known what they were.

She starred with her partner Rob, in their first six-part reality TV series together last year, called Rob & Chyna.

The former stripper caused a storm following the first episode where she said she wanted a paternity test.

She said: "Part of me wants to take a paternity test," before openly admitting, "I don't even know if I want to stay with Rob."

Viewers soon flocked to Twitter asking why Chyna who has daughter Dream with Rob was questioning who the father of her baby was.

"If Blac Chyna didn't cheat… why would she even THINK about taking a paternity test!?!" asked one.

She previously dated Tyga who then went on to date Kim's half-sister Kylie Jenner. She became upset when Kim took her sister's side.

When Rob opted out of a trip to San Diego to see their grandmother and Chyna went without him, Kim said on Keeping up with the Kardashians: "I know that Rob and Chyna have an unstable relationship. There's obviously two sides to every story. And, you know, they just know how to push each other's buttons, and my brother just, like, shuts down, and doesn't really tell us because he doesn't want us to turn against him or against her. So instead he just comes up with all of these excuses."