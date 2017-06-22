Fans of Emma Watson as well as fans of feminist literature took to the streets of Paris on 21 June on a one of a kind treasure hunt. The frenzy was triggered by a Twitter post from the actress in which she informed her followers that she had hidden 100 copies of The Handmaid's Tale across iconic locations in the French capital.

"I'm hiding copies of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris! Je cache des copies de La Servante Ecarlate dans tout Paris!" she posted in English and French.

The book hunt was part of the Beauty And The Beast star's attempt to revive interest in reading and literature, especially the feminist kind. Each paperback is tied with a green ribbon with the stickers of Watson's book club, Our Shared Shelf and Book Fairies, an organisation that hides books in public places for people to find and read. They are then encouraged to hide the books again for someone else to discover.

I'm literally dying! I just found one of the books @EmmaWatson hid in Paris for @the_bookfairies. I can't breathe!!! I'm reading it now!!!" Josh Martinez posted on Twitter with a photo of the book near the Louvre.

Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel made a major comeback following the debut of Hulu's popular drama based on it. Led by Elisabeth Moss, the show has already garnered critical acclaim and has already been renewed for a second season.

This is not first time when Watson's played hide and seek with her fans. After the 2016 presidential election, the 27-year-old hid copies of Maya Angelou's book Mom & Me & Mom on the New York City subways. On 8 March, International Women's Day, she did the same with other feminist books.