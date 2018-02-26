Days after footage of Blac Chyna performing a sex act was shared online, Safaree Samuels has broken the internet for the same eyebrow-raising reason.

In the clip, the hypeman turned reality star is completely nude and shows off his manhood while facing the camera.

The 36-year-old musician previously appeared in confessional interviews on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood half-naked, wearing nothing but a fur coat.

Samuels and Nicki Minaj dated for 10 years until 2014 and the producer is also said to have contributed to her song Only, featuring Chris Brown, Lil Wayne and Drake, in addition to Feeling Myself and the Flawless remix, both of which feature Beyonce.

After their messy break-up, Samuels has had all his tattoos of Minaj either erased or covered up with new ink.

Coincidentally, Samuel's expedition into the world of adult entertainment comes within hours of the release of his new single with Sean Kingston.

His most recent post on Twitter is promoting Paradise and the timing didn't go unnoticed by fans.

One person wrote: "The stuntman running out of stunts... It's all drying up Safaree. I hope you're investing and saving your money... So sad desperate disgusting and disappointing... I feel sorry for him."

Another person said: "I also will be purchasing a stunt gang motorbike jacket from Safaree. His marketing is superb."

It is unknown whether Samuels will take his lead from Chyna and lawyer up. Blac Chyna's explicit video with Mechie was leaked on Monday (19 February).

Following the release of her sex tape her attorney Walter Mosley slammed the 'criminals' responsible.

"Why do we think it's acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent?" Mosley wrote in an Instagram post.

He added, "We need to stop sharing these videos with each other in the club, at the barbershop or (and especially) online. It is a morally corrupt action, which is (at least in California) criminal."