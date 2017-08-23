She is no stranger to baring all for Instagram, but Emily Ratajkowski didn't fail to mesmerize her 14.7 million Instagram following with her latest snaps.

The 26-year-old model, famed for her cameo in Robin Thicke's music video for Blurred Lines, isn't shy about taking a provocative selfie or two and treated her fans to some very cheeky photos on Tuesday (22 August).

Posing in just a grey crop top and black high rise thong, Emily sported her trademark natural make-up look with her brunette tresses worn in a loose style around her shoulders. Captioning the shots "At home @livincool", they showcased her lavish Los Angeles loft apartment in the background complete with numerous artworks on the wall.

But the main focal point was Emily's killer figure of a shapely behind and flat stomach that caught fans' attention, with people commenting in their droves on the shots.

One person wrote: "Extraordinary" as another put: "Booty goals "

A third added: "You're the most perfect woman in da world"

Others criticised her for the repetitive nature of her scantily clad photos, with one writing: "You look the same in your boring pictures, try something new, find a good photographer."

Emily posted a very similar shot with a vintage filter over the weekend, captioning it: "Saturday morn @livincool".

Emily's career has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and she was named Woman of the Year by Esquire magazine in 2013. She has also featured in several movies, including 2015's We Are Your Friends in a lead role alongside Zac Efron.

Adding to that, Emily is an advocate for women's health issues as a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood and supports the right of women to express their sexuality, though her claim to being a feminist has been both supported and disputed.