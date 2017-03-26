Almost six months after shocking the world with their contentious spit, Hollywood exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly ready to take a back seat and mend their broken relationship for the sake of their children.

While the former couple will still be pursuing the divorce, a new report suggests that the Allied actor is "determined" to develop a cordial relationship with Jolie so that their children can lead a happy and normal life.

"No matter how much Angie has hurt him, Brad was, and is, determined to mend his relationship with her for the sake of the kids," a source told Hollywood Life speaking about Pitt and Jolie's relationship.

"Their welfare is more important than anything else in this world and he knows having a respectful relationship with Angie is what's best for those kids."

The pair have been reported to be back on talking terms since their split as they were initially reported to be communicating through lawyers. According to People magazine, Pitt and Jolie made peace and talked to each other directly.

Their latest measure seems to be an effort to work out the divorce and custody issues privately – something that the estranged couple had been doing since after they employing a private judge. Shedding light on the situation the magazine source added, "It was a rough time, but they were able to resolve it. This is a work in progress."

Pitt and Jolie are proud parents to their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The 53-year-old actor was earlier investigated by child protection services following allegations of an incident involving their eldest son Maddox.

However, the A-lister family now seem to have left behind their past issues behind. Of late Jolie has been busy promoting her new movie – First They Killed My Father – as well as trotting around the globe as a UN special convoy along with her children.

On the other hand, Pitt has been keeping himself busy with friends and taken up sculpting as a new hobby. His social life might be low-key right now, but the actor is reported to be "happy" and "in very good shape".