Music fan Chris Simmons scored the ultimate selfie while at Glastonbury as not only was he posing with Hollywood star Brad Pitt, another, Bradley Cooper, photobombed it.

Uploading the snap to Instagram, a shocked yet clearly delighted Mr Simmons wrote alongside it: "When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper!"

With the image soon going viral, it attracted a number of comments from both impressed and jealous social media users alike.

"Love it…! Brilliant picture," declared one.

Agreeing, a second wrote: "Buzzin for you".

While a third chipped in: "Outrageous".

Brad proved popular at the annual music extravaganza in the British countryside, with rock band Young Blood also grabbing a selfie.

Posting the picture on Instagram, they joked that Brad was a competition winner referring to him by his real name William Bradley Pitt.

They told their followers: "Congratulations to our competition winner – William Bradley Pitt."

At the time of writing the snap had received more than 23k likes.

Pitt, 53, was at the festival to take in the music while Cooper, 43, was there performing scenes from his latest film, A Star Is Born, on the Pyramid Stage on Friday (June 23).

They were not the only sprinkling of big screen royalty however with Johnny Depp also in attendance.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp, 54, ordered a rider of red wine and Jack Daniels before joking about assassinating US President Donald Trump.

"Can we bring Trump here?" he asked the festival crowd that responded with a loud "No".

"I think he needs help. This is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible. But I like that you're all a part of it," he said. "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"

Depp was referring to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln by actor John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

"I want to clarify. I'm not an actor," he immediately joked. "I lie for a living."

While the crowd at the festival laughed at his comments, back in the US, the White House was not pleased with the idea of basing jokes on the killing of a president and released a statement on the same.

"President Trump has condemned violence in all forms, and it's sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead," deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN.

"I hope that some of Mr Depp's colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official."

The dad-of-two also recognised the gravity of his comments, and issued a public apology via People magazine.

He said: "I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump," he said. "It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone."