Brandy Norwood wants the world − and most importantly the Beyhive − to know that there's no bad blood between her and Beyonce. The singer and actress felt compelled to set the record straight after her former songwriter Tiyon Christian posted a tweet suggesting that she was embroiled in a feud with Jay Z's wife.

The drama kicked off after TC posted a series of tweets calling out Norwood, 36, for being a bad friend, claiming she was "spiteful" and also outing her as a Beyonce hater. He added that he was tired of her playing victim. "You want respect you give respect! But because you're a 'vocal Bible' it's ok to treat people like s**t", he wrote in one message shared with his 29.6K followers.

Another post said: "And let's not get on the fact that someone was mad because I took a picture with Beyonce... but let me shut up"

Although Christian later deleted the accusing posts, Norwood soon became Beyhive enemy number one, something she took issue with.

Sharing a snap of the Brandy and Beyonce barbies posing side by side, she said that she refused to allow anyone to defame her character. She went on to say that pitting both women against each other was pointless because "to not love and respect Greatness would be a disgrace to my own gifts".

Norwood also added that Beyonce's younger sister Solange had defended her album Two Eleven when music critics slated it.

"I'm not afraid of truth. My doll @4everbarbiebrandy is taking a selfie with Bey's doll @barbiebeyoncelife --@saintrecords is always defending me and giving so much respect to my music. The music that is tucked in the heart of so many of my albums. To not love and respect Greatness would be a disgrace to my own gifts. I've been through soooooo much in my life so I'm not fearful of anyone's words or slander... it doesn't get any worse when someone has called you a..... I'll let everyone finish that... so this post isn't about dodging stings from the hive. This is about Truth.

Ray J's older sister signed off the post by encouraging positivity."Now I'm done with it. Gotta go journal, meditate, and write down my affirmations for this bomb ass day I'm about to have... love y'all," she said.

Glad to see the celebrity feuds have been left in 2016.