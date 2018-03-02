Elizabeth Hurley is continuing to wow her Instagram followers with her age-defying physique.

The 52-year-old model-turned-swimwear designer dropped jaws in one of her own turquoise blue bikinis while standing on a white sandy beach.

The once girlfriend of Hugh Grant shot the camera a sultry expression as she showed off her washboard stomach and famous curves.

Her hair was styled in loose waves as she sported a natural makeup look with full lashes, captioning the shot: "Oh Lord, take me back.....#freezing #blizzard#Herefordshire #sunnysomewhere@fregateislandprivate #happydays@elizabethhurleybeach #oliviabikini#elizabethhurleybeach."

Some of her 851K fans have gone wild over the shot, with one person commenting: "You are so beautiful, just perfect."

While someone else said: "You're still gorgeous. No doubt."

A third added: "You are so beautiful! You are glamorous!"

As another simply put: "Breathtaking beauty forever."

The designer recently revealed that her 15-year-old son Damian takes her sexy bikini shots.

She told The Sun: "He definitely takes some, but I do have other friends that I can torture for some too."

Revealing how she looks so good for her age, Hurley added: "I've been in the business for a really long time so my body is something I have to take care of and think about all the time. I use as much cream as possible on it."

And the star hasn't shown any signs of slowing down or using another famous celebrity to replace her as the face of her swimwear line, with thousands of fans watching her every bikini-bod move on social media.