Fans of Elizabeth Hurley rightly hail her as a "timeless" beauty. Stirring frenzy like always, The Royals actress recently shared a bikini-clad image from her younger days as she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Alongside the flashback, the 52-year-old had simply shared: "#flashback @markabrahamsphoto @freddie_leiba @sandylinter @sergenormant #nyc."

In the image – which most fans thought to be from her twenties – the English actress strikes her best pose in a bikini. While Hurley smouldered into the lenses, she had her shoulder-length hair loose and even showcased a hint of gloss and mascara.

The actress-cum-mother, however, donned minimal accessory for the shoot and let her natural beauty be the centre of attention. No wonder, the "breathtaking" picture has garnered over 28,000 likes within hours of being posted online.

So much so, that a fan impressed by her style went on to compliment her on her age-defying looks. "It says flashback, but you are every bit as stunning now as when this was taken," the comment read.

A second user chimed in, writing, "Lovely back then but I think you look more Lovelier now."

"Is this a flashback to yesterday, because you look the same today as twenty years ago," shared the third fan, as many others too followed suit and commented on how Hurley looks just the same as before.

"It's in your Genetic makeup isn't it... lucky so and so, you just keep getting better lady. All the best," someone else shared.

One of Hurley's admirers wrote, "Most stunning woman in the world," as another went on to add, "Gorgeous then gorgeous now."

'Breathtaking beauty forever," read another comment, echoing the feeling of most of her fans.

While Instagram followers are no stranger to the Bedazzled star's saucy photo uploads, most recently the actress took everyone by surprise as she showed off her new bikini collection.

No longer the poor relation to the bikini: One pieces are our new best friends @elizabethhurleybeach #candaceonepiece #comingsoon," read the photo caption.