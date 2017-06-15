A year after the nation voted to leave the European Union and almost three months after triggering Article 50, Brexit negotiations will begin on Monday (19 June).

Negotiations had looked under threat following the shock election result that saw the Conservative government lose their majority in parliament.

Since the election on 8 June, the Tories have been in talks with the DUP to form an agreement, ensuring they can form the next government.

The Queen's Speech, which officially opens the new parliament, was also due to take place on the same day – but the Tory-DUP talks delayed the speech by 48 hours.

A statement from the Brexit department in Whitehall said: "David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, and Michel Barnier, the European Commission's Chief Negotiator, agreed today to launch Article 50 negotiations on Monday, 19 June."

The start of the talks will commence almost a year since 52% voted to leave the EU on 23 June 2016.

That referendum resulted kickstarted a chain-reaction of events including the resignation of David Cameron as prime minister, the appointment of Theresa May and the snap election last week.

There have been thoughts that the exit from the EU could be softer than expected after the shock election result.