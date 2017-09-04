Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Tim Krul believes Newcastle United made a mistake in sacking Chris Hughton almost seven years ago and has backed him to prove his worth in the Premier League this season.

Following a spell as caretaker manager at the beginning of the 2009-10 season, Hughton was given the reins at St James' Park in November 2009 and steered Newcastle back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

However, he was sacked mid-way through the following the campaign despite guiding the Magpies to 11th in the table. The former Newcastle manager has since rebuilt his managerial career and after spells at Birmingham City and Norwich City, he steered Brighton to the Premier League for their first time in their history last May, as they finished behind Newcastle in the Championship.

Krul, who has been reunited with his former manager since joining Brighton on loan last week, said Hughton's qualities were evident during his spell on Tyneside.

"When we [Newcastle] were in the Premier League we had a great start," he told The Chronicle. "They kind of made a mistake there and I think Chris [Hughton] has proved that with what he has done at Brighton again. I am looking forward to being a part of that journey. He was definitely a massive part of the journey at Newcastle."

The 29-year-old's move to the south coast could become permanent at the end of the season and he admitted he did not leave St James' Park as he would have liked, after an injury-hit 18 months.

"I had a great time there," Krul said. "I would have liked to have finish on a positive, but I will always have a positive view on Newcastle."

Newcastle and Brighton's return to the Premier League has got off to a slow start, with the Toon picking up one win in three games, while the Seagulls have earned a solitary point and are yet to score in 270 minutes of football.

However, Krul is confident the move to the south coast can help him rediscover the form that made Louis Van Gaal pick him for the 2014 World Cup.

"Of course not, but after the injury, I need to show that I'm back where I was," he said when asked whether he would be happy to be Mathew Ryan's understudy at the Amex Stadium.

"It doesn't matter what you did two years ago, it's what you do now. I'm well aware of that, but I'm really excited to have that challenge and go for it.

"I got injured playing for my country. That's the highest you can get as a player, in a World Cup qualifier on a cold night in Kazhakstan on astroturf. I've closed that chapter now and I'm excited to be opening a new chapter."

The Dutchman spent last season in his home country but a loan spell to Ajax was cut short after he played just six games for the Dutch giant's reserves side and, in January, he moved to AZ Alkmaar on loan.

However, the second loan spell proved hardly more successful as the 29-year-old only managed seven appearances in all competitions.