A man from Gloucester will become the first in Britain to give birth after injecting himself with sperm from an anonymous donor he met on Facebook.

Hayden Cross, who is 20 and was born a girl before legally becoming a man three years ago, was midway through hormone treatment when the NHS refused to freeze his eggs.

Desperate to have a child, Cross stopped taking the male hormone and put his gender reassignment on hold as he searched the social network for a donor.

A man came forward and visited Cross at his home with a pot of sperm. Cross used it to inject into himself.

"The man came to my house, he passed me the sperm in a pot and I did it via syringe," he told the Sun on Sunday. "I felt I had no choice, I couldn't afford a proper clinic. I don't know who the bloke was. To be honest I can't remember anything about him. He wouldn't even tell me his name. He didn't want any contact. He said he was just doing it to help people. It was the first attempt and it worked. I was really lucky."

Now four months pregnant, Cross said had he had mixed emotions about his decision.

"I found out I was pregnant two weeks after the sperm was inserted. It was mixed emotions. I was happy but I knew it would be backtracking on my transition," said Cross. "It's like I have given myself one thing but taken away something else from myself in the meantime. It is a very female thing to carry a baby and it goes against everything I feel in my body."

He said by having a baby now he would be able to undergo the transition and get on with the rest of his life."I want the baby to have the best. I'll be the greatest dad," he said.

